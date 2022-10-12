GambleFi (BETIFY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.42

GambleFi (BETIFY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. GambleFi has a total market capitalization of $16.42 and approximately $39.00 worth of GambleFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GambleFi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GambleFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GambleFi Profile

GambleFi was first traded on February 15th, 2022. GambleFi’s official website is gamblefi.io. GambleFi’s official message board is gamblefi.medium.com. GambleFi’s official Twitter account is @gamblefinance.

GambleFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GambleFi (BETIFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. GambleFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GambleFi is 0.08921659 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamblefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

