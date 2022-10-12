G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ GIII remained flat at $16.01 during trading on Wednesday. 7,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 488,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 287,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

