G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.21

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

G City Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $696.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get G City alerts:

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. G City had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.