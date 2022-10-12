Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FFHL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 6,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

