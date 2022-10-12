Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $14.99 Million (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $344,317.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion launched on February 11th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,206 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is https://reddit.com/r/fusionfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @fusionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion (FSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fusion has a current supply of 70,354,038.92307134 with 72,857,459.2542614 in circulation. The last known price of Fusion is 0.20818952 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $397,277.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fusion.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

