Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.28. 49,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,024. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average is $319.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

