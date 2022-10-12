Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. 136,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

