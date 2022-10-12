Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. 208,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

