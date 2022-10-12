Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. 8,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,773. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

