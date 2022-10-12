Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 946,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

