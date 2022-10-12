Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 9,201 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $273.65. 47,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

