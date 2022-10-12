Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 154 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. 107,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,840. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

