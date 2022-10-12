FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.04. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

