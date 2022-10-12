Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
