Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

