Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,265. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

