Fragments of arker Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FOA)

Fragments of arker (FOA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Fragments of arker has a total market cap of $4,346.82 and approximately $42,415.00 worth of Fragments of arker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fragments of arker token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fragments of arker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Fragments of arker Token Profile

Fragments of arker’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. Fragments of arker’s total supply is 540,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,312,747 tokens. Fragments of arker’s official Twitter account is @arkercommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fragments of arker is www.playarker.com.

Buying and Selling Fragments of arker

According to CryptoCompare, “Fragments of arker (FOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fragments of arker has a current supply of 540,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fragments of arker is 0.00100114 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playarker.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fragments of arker directly using US dollars.

