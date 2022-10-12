Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fractal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $341,150.28 and $13,971.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051574 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 tokens. The official message board for Fractal is medium.com/frctls. Fractal’s official website is protocol.fractal.id. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal (FCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fractal has a current supply of 465,000,000 with 16,595,270.91428571 in circulation. The last known price of Fractal is 0.02095518 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,637.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://protocol.fractal.id/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

