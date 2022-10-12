Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 21.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

