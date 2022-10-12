Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Global Ship Lease worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $22,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $7,910,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $6,635,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 108.8% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 228,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.