Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Wabash National worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Stephens boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.