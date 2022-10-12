Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 5,276 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Sally Beauty worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

