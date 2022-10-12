Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 36,900 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of American Public Education worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Public Education by 76.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Public Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

