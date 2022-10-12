Foundry Partners LLC Buys 921 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

