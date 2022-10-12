Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FWP stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

