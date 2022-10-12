Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 14,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,125. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

