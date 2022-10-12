Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $26.60.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

