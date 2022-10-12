Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $26.60.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.