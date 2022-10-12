Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 6.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 101,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 438,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

