Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 6.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 101,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 438,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Foresight Autonomous Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.