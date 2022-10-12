FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.17. 19,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 26,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $327,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

