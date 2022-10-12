Fishera (FSHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,232.00

Fishera (FSHR) traded down 100% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Fishera has a total market cap of $896.83 and approximately $11,232.00 worth of Fishera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fishera token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fishera has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fishera Profile

Fishera’s launch date was June 5th, 2022. Fishera’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. Fishera’s official Twitter account is @fisherabsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fishera’s official website is fishera.io.

Buying and Selling Fishera

According to CryptoCompare, “Fishera (FSHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fishera has a current supply of 34,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fishera is 0.00002638 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishera.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fishera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fishera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fishera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

