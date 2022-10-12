Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

