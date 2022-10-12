FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.51. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,836. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.