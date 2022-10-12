First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 509.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

