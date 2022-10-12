First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $439,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.