First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 87.9% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the September 15th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 2,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 124,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 533,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 153,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

