First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 87.9% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the September 15th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 2,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $27.46.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
