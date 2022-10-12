First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Reduced by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 1,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,460. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.