First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. The company has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

