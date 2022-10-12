First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,908. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Merchants by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Merchants by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

