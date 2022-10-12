First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 6,885 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock remained flat at $53.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.