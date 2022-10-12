First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. 47,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

