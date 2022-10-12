First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 774,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,253,555. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.