First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP remained flat at $25.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. First Capital has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.27.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

