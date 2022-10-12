First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 21,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. First Bank has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

