Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 8,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFLWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.