Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

