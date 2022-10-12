Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,893.5% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

