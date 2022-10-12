Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.72. 13,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

