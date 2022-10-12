Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $59.40 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fetch.ai has a current supply of 1,151,441,225.6042874 with 746,113,681 in circulation. The last known price of Fetch.ai is 0.07999436 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,359,404.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch-ai.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

