FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.09.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

