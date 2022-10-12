FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 77 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £497.42 ($601.04).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 56 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 632 ($7.64) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 597 ($7.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 759.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £690.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,090.00.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

