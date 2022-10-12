Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

BX stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

